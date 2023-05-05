The New Upcoming Pixel Foldable Phone By Google

Latest News by Ashley Riordan
Google has unveiled an early look at their new foldable Pixel phone, moving in a category that is dominated by Samsung Electronics Co.

The ‘Made By Google’ account tweeted on Thursday for fans to stay tuned for the full details of the new foldable Pixel to be revealed during next week’s Google I/O keynote, taking place on May 10th.

The account shared a video which shows the phone open, closed, and in the opening positions. It shows a slim hinge without a noticeable gap between the two foldable sides of the phone.

It also shows a large front display that opens into a larger tablet, showcasing sizeable bezels.

There have been leaks that indicate the phone will have an inner display of 7.6 inches, a 2208 x 1840 resolution, and possibly a 120HZ refresh rate.

The outer display is tipped to be 5.8 inches, along with a 120HZ refresh rate. It appears the new Pixel will also come in the same Tensor G2 chipset, and will run on Android 13, with a day one upgrade to Android 14.

Google has yet to reveal specs for the phone and has yet to reveal the price and release date. These details are sure to be revealed next week during the Google I/O.

It has been speculated the phone won’t be on sale until June 27th, however, the key is the price. It is being speculated that Google will undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which costs around $2,699.00.

The Google I/O keynote is expected to include details for a cheaper version of the Pixel 7 phone, along with a tablet Google originally previewed last year.

This move indicates Google are more serious about their competition with Samsung and Apple.

