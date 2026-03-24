The Robot Vacuum That Thinks Like a Cleaner

News by Joe Gallop Share
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Robot vacuums have spent years trying to replace the weekend clean. Dreame’s new Matrix10 Ultra might be the first to actually understand it.

At $3,499, this flagship isn’t just about suction power, though its headline-grabbing 30,000Pa output is among the strongest in the category. Instead, Dreame is betting on automation done properly, starting with what it claims is the world’s first mutli-mop switching technology.

The system automatically swaps mop types depending on the room – scrubbing kitchen grime, absorbing bathroom spills and polishing living areas – without dragging contamination from one space to another.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 161325 The Robot Vacuum That Thinks Like a Cleaner

That attention to detail extends to hygiene. The Matrix10 Ultra self-cleans its mops using 212°F hot water, then dries them with heated air to prevent odours and mildew.

Add in a three-solution compartment, including options for hardwood care and pet odour removal, and you get a robot that’s less of a vacuum and more of an autonomous cleaning system.

Screenshot 2026 03 24 161315 The Robot Vacuum That Thinks Like a Cleaner

Navigation is equally ambitious. Using AI-driven OmniSight mapping and 3D structured light, the robot identifies over 240 object types, from cables to pet bowls, while ProLeap tech helps it climb obstacles up to 8cm – handy for homes with mixed flooring or raised thresholds.

For pet owners, the inclusion of a detangling dual-brush system and targeted odour solutions is a standout. It even doubles as a roaming pet cam, snapping updates while it cleans.

Of course the tech comes at a premium, though the real question isn’t cost, it’s whether you’re ready to outsource cleaning decisions entirely.

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