The Samsung Galaxy S23 Could Be Rather Underwhelming

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus smartphones are tipped to be a tad underwhelming and rather samey.

According to a leak from known tipster Ice Universe, the new flagship Samsung range is set to sport the same design for the third year in a row.

“As for the S23 and S23+, they have the same design as the S22, even the middle frame has not changed,” he says.

“The same screen, the same sensor, the same camera, and the battery is estimated to be similar. Processor upgrade to 8Gen2.”

Previous rumors suggested that the S23 would boast a new Samsung 200MP camera lens, but Ice Universe believes it will maintain the same camera setup as the S22.

As Motorola is already using a Samsung 200MP

He says the most significant change will come with the top S23 Ultra, which will have a flatter display due to a wider middle frame, which means less of the screen will curve at the sides.

The biggest change of the S23 Ultra is the increase in the width of the middle frame, which means that the curved part of the glass will be reduced. pic.twitter.com/Gahw0MzL1D — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2022

In contrast to the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4, this is a rather disappointing lack of innovation on Samsung’s part.

However, the Korean tech giant has previously stated that it would be focusing more on its foldable smartphones rather than the flagship Galaxy S series.

What is a massive upgrade, is that the S23 will launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a step up from even the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 featured in their foldables. While many parts of the world such as the UK suffered from slow S22s with the Exynos 2200 chip, Qualcomm has made comments of late that suggest that the S23 will boast Snapdragon processors worldwide.