The Stanley Cup Success With Females To Be Replicated For Men

Over the last few years, Stanley has turned a vacuum-insulated, 40-ounce water bottle into one of the most popular womenswear accessories in the world.

Now, the company are expanding their focus to the consumer it was originally designed for over 110 years ago, men.

Next year, there are plans to release new products targeted to men beyond the current outdoor enthusiasts.

These men may not want a steel canteen, but instead, opt for a sleek water bottle for the office, gym, and more.

Stanley’s Vice President of Global Brand Marketing, Jenn Reeves said, “He’s not a fashionista, but he cares about how he’s put together. He’s into grooming and how he looks, and into sports.”

She claimed this hypothetical man would want water bottles that are sleeker and subtler, and not brightly coloured like the women’s one.

This diversification comes as the company attempts to keep the brand equity it accrued in a short time.

The company’s annual revenue increased to about U$750 million in 2023, from U$73 million in 2019, not to mention the range of articles written about them in the last year.

Most of the success trickles down the rise in demand for the 40-ounce Quencher, which was first introduced in 2016. It’s a metal cup with a straw and handle that has become popular among tweens and women.

It caused frenzies in stores, and even generated a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit. It also caused rivals such as cooler-maker Yeti to try their hand. Yeti introduced a 42-ounce straw mug similar to the Quencher last year.

Stanley’s latest release is a collection of cooler bags and a carryall holder for the Quencher, which is set to be released in April.

These wearable coolers were created as a response to complaints made by women that the current offerings were too heavy, clunky, and ugly. The crossbody was designed to ease the burden of carrying a water bottle and purse all day.

Former Chief Marketing Officer of Crocs, now President of Stanley, Terence Reilly, upon joining the team in 2020, found the Quencher’s popularity started with a group of women in Utah, a few of which ran a shopping blog.

It was suggested the company start selling the cups in colours other than black, white, and the signature green. This resulted in sales rising.

The marketing team of Stanley has seven full-time staff across advertising, brand, marketing, media, and social media.

An unexpected break came in November when TikToker Danielle Lettering posting a video claiming the only thing that survived her car fire was the Stanley Quencher. The video went viral and the company bought her a new car and covered related costs including taxes.

A lot of the company’s male customers are Quencher fans, and sometimes men feature in the ads. Stanley are now changing their marketing strategy to include men.

The typical male customer is swayed by recommendations of influencers, but often spends time on different platforms than women, claimed Chris Anthony, the Chief Revenue Officer at Gallery Media Group.

He said the male consumer is likely to track interests, teams, and channels, rather than following specific influencers on all platforms.

“Guys rely more on their feed versus the people. And letting the influencers tell their stories, and not being so prescriptive, will especially resonate with guys in the right way.”

Reeves added that some of those influencers could be the company’s current best customers. “We have the women, and they love us.”