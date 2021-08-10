The Steam Deck Might Struggle On 4K TVs

A producer designer for Valve has revealed that docking the Steam Deck and connecting it to a TV won’t result in a performance boost in games – which may prove an issue when playing on 4K televisions.

Valve considered a “higher power mode” but opted against it.

“We felt that it was actually better all things considered to not modify based on docked status or mobile status,” Valve’s Greg Coomer told PC Gamer.

“We really wanted to prioritise for using it in what we thought would be the highest use case, which is actually mobile, and so since we were focusing on that, and we chose like a threshold where the machine will run well, and with a good frame rate with AAA games in that scenario.

“We didn’t really feel like we should target also going after the dock scenario at higher resolutions. We wanted a simpler design target and to prioritise that.”

 

