The Top Holiday Gift This Year Is A Robot Pet

For this year’s holiday season, it appears the top toy is a robot dog that whimpers, blinks its eyes, wags its tail, and responds to head rubs, and he’s called Dog-E.

The one thing he won’t do is soil the house, which maker WowWee said is another reason why the robot dog will be flying off shelves as December approaches.

Unveiled during the annual Toy Fair at Javits Convention Center in New York, the app-controlled toy comes with a leash and a dog bone that sticks to the snout, and provides an electronic notification after a virtual poop has been made, as well as 200 other interactions.

Having only been released on Sunday, it’s already sold out on Amazon, with WowWee scrambling to get more shipments in by November. It is also sold at Target and Walmart, retailing for $159.00 AUD.

Dog-E is one of the few toys relying on familiar standbys, including Elmo, Furby and, Barbie set to juice sales this holiday season.

Other gifts on the ‘Hot 20’ list include the Sesame Street Elmo Slide plush toy, which sings and dances, gaining its own Times Square billboard.

Sales are “outperforming” forecasts, the company’s managing director of marketing Jimmy Chang said.

“All things nostalgia have been trending.”

A talking Furby has also gained an interactive upgrade, blinking its eyes, moving its big ears and rocking back and forth.

A ‘Mayhem Pizza Fire Van,’ which features Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters, is also expected to do well.

Barbie maker Mattel, is hoping for a massive holiday season due to the hit film released earlier this year. The company has a full lineup of Ken and Barbie dolls along with the Barbie Dreamhouse Playset.

Hasbro unveiled its Marvel Spidey and his Amazing Friends Web-Spinners Playset as well, retailing for $91.52 AUD on Amazon.

For those looking for more affordable options, due to inflation and cost of living pressures, there are several in budget items for sale.

The slime-related Googames from Sky Castle which replicate a mobile phone but are filled with water manipulated to move things inside with “squishy buttons.” Pricing is still unknown for Australia.

WowWee also relaunched Fingerlings, baby animals that cling to a child’s finger, make cute noises and react to sound, motion, and touch. These are retailing for $55.00 to $75.00 AUD.

As one of the leading industry trade shows that sets toy trends, Toy Fair is described as the largest in America, but will be saying goodbye to its home in New York after almost 120 years, moving to New Orleans in January 2026.

Currently in a flux after a two-year COVID hiatus, this year’s convention was moved from the typical February dates for the first time, resulting in some large companies not showing up.

Vendors who did appear weren’t happy with the move to New Orleans, as they say it will be hard to get press coverage, and it will be a struggle for attendees to book non-stop flights.

Toy Association has a three-year deal with The Big Easy, and the new date is in between the end of hurricane season and right before Mardi Gras.

World Tech Toys founder, Kev Kouyoumjian said, “Having it in New Orleans will hurt us because some buyers don’t want to go to New Orleans.”

With holiday season coming up, this year’s top toy trends are selling out fast, so you might want to latch onto one as soon as possible.