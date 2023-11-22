The Top Last Minute Black Friday Deals From Acer

Looking for last minute Black Friday deals? Well, here’s the top Acer Cyber deals for saving big, suitable for tech-savvy consumers, hybrid workers, business owners, or gamers. 

Acer has all covered with new laptops and PCs, from the Swift range to the Predator Triton and the Helios 3D.  

Get ahead with holiday shopping and check out the best Acer Cyber deals below.  

The following models are eligible from Acer Online: 

The Predator Helios 3D 15 Spatiallabs Edition, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i9-13th Gen, 32GB RAM, 2,000GB (2 x 1TB RAID), and the Nvidia RTX 4070. 

It’s on sale for A$5,497, from A$7,599. 

The Predator Helios 3D 15 Spatiallabs Edition

Next is the Predator Triton 14, complete with Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 32GB RAM, 1024GB SSD, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. 

It’s on sale for A$2,997, from A$4,599. 

Predator Triton 14

Then there’s the Acer TRITON 17X, which is complete with Windows 11 Pro, Intel Core i9-13th Gen, 64GB RAM, 4,096GB (2 x 2TB RAID), and a Nvidia RTX 4090. 

Currently on sale for A$5,997, from A$8,999. 

Acer TRITON 17X

The Acer Swift GO 14, complete with Windows 11 Home, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. 

It’s currently retailing for A$977, from A$1,299. 

Acer Swift GO 14

Then the Acer Swift GO 14, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 2.8K OLED, 16GB RAM, 1,024GB SSD (Special Gold Edition). 

Retailing for A$1,697, from A$1,999. 

Acer Swift GO 14

Deals Available On Harvey Norman: 

First, the Acer Aspire 5 15, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7-13th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD.  

It’s on sale for A$798, from A$1,298. 

Acer Aspire 5 15

Finally, there’s the Acer Nitro 5, complete with Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i7-12th Gen, 144Hz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060. 

For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, it’s retailing for A$1,498, previously A$2,398. 

Acer Nitro 5

