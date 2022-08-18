The UE Wonderboom 3 Is Powerful, Portable and Eco-Conscious

Ultimate Ears has announced the third iteration of its powerful and portable Wonderboom speaker, the Wonderboom 3.

Still boasting high quality 360-degree audio on the go and a rugged build, the new model is environmentally conscious, with a much more sustainable design.

According to the audio manufacturer, the Wonderboom 3 contains “a minimum of certified 31% post-consumer plastic that gives new life to recycled end-of-life electronics.”

Ultimate Ears has fitted the new model with a few new upgrades too, with Bluetooth range increasing from 100-feet (roughly 30.5 meters) to 131-feet (roughly 40 meters). As two of the quirky little speakers can be paired together, the extra range is perfect for providing audio for multiple rooms or true stereo audio for a larger space at parties.

Maximum battery life has been bumped up too, from 13 to 14 hours.

The rest of the Wonderboom 3’s design and features seem to stick to a ‘if it aint broke, don’t fix it’ mentality. It still has its IP67 protection rating which makes it waterproof up to 1M, dustproof and floats in water, while the physical design itself looks identical to the previous model.

The downside to this, however, is that the Wonderboom 3 has carried the Micro-USB port over from the Wonderboom 2.

This is a strange decision seeing as USB-C has now been mandated as a universal port in Europe, and that most devices have moved to it.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 will be available in Active Black, Joyous Bright Grey, Hyper Pink and Performance Blue for $149. It is currently available for pre-order at JB Hi-Fi.

