Therabody, formerly Theragun, has launched a new series of massage guns that are equipped with Bluetooth technology and are designed to be effective yet quiet. Dr Jason Wersland, Founder and Chief Wellness Officer of Therabody, said: “Since the day I invented Theragun to help me with the pain caused by a motorcycle accident, our mission as a company has been to help others with their muscle tension and soreness, whether it’s for an injury, an ailment or working out.”

The fourth generation of massage guns comprise the Theragun Pro, Theragun Elite, Theragun Prime, and the Theragun mini. All of these are available in Australia today through www.theragun.com/anz, and they will soon be rolled out at David Jones, Bing Lee and SportsPower.

Theragun Pro (RRP: $899.00)

This massage gun is the flagship model of the updated series, providing deep muscle treatment. It offers Smart Percussive Therapy and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to customise their treatment. Via the app you can choose from three pre-set modes. It can deliver up to 2,400 percussions per minute, without being noisy.

Theragun Elite (RRP: $649.00)

This model has an ergonomic triangle design, an OLED screen, Bluetooth connectivity and the brand’s QuietForce Technology.

Theragun Prime (RRP: $499.00)

With the Therabody app as your guide, the Theragun Prime offers deep muscle treatment simplified for your needs with the essential percussive therapy features to release everyday stress and strain.

Theragun mini (RRP: $349.00)

Offering the lowest price point is Therabody’s entry-level model – the Theragun mini. It is pocket-size, making it a great option for pain relief when you’re out and about. Unlike the other models it does not have Bluetooth connectivity, but it is equipped with the QuietForce Technology.