These Samsung Phones Are Getting A Major Update This Month

Samsung owners who have purchased a new phone within the last year or so are set to gain a major update this month.

Last month, Samsung revealed its plans to release the One UI 6.1 update, which will include new Galaxy AI features, to a range of 2023 smartphones.

The company said the update would arrive in March, however, there is yet to be a release and its halfway through the month.

A new post published by Samsung states the One UI 6.1 update is on track for release “from the end of this month.” An exact release date has yet to be revealed.

The following Samsung 2023 smartphones will be gaining the One UI 6.1 update:

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra

The biggest change coming with the update is the inclusion of Galaxy AI features, which debuted on the Galaxy S24 series.

Some of these features include Samsung translation tools, which allow the user to translate and transcribe phones calls and in-person conversations in real time, as well as photo-editing tools, which allow the user to quickly remove shadows from images, delete unwanted objects, and more.