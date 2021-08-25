This Video Shows The FitBit Charge 5 In Action

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
A new video has been leaked that appears to show the Fitbit Charge 5 in action, including details of new features such as ECG reader, a daily readiness score, and stress management.

The video also reveals the wearable will sell for $179 USD, which will see it retail to around $249 in Australia.

The Daily Readiness Score feature seems to be a subscriber only feature, and calculates a score based on exercise history, heart rate, and sleep cycles – and is coupled with a recommendation on what exercise would be best for you on any given day.

Given that renders were leaked last week, and now there is a video, it seems we may be seeing the Charge 5 very soon.

 

