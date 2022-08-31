This Year’s Google Nest Will Have Wi-Fi 6e Connectivity

Google’s new Nest mesh Wi-Fi router is on its way, and will have Wi-Fi 6e connectivity.

Although this remains a rumour, the news can pretty much be confirmed, as FCC regulatory approval is one of the final steps before a product comes to market. The FCC also makes these filings public, meaning that all the specs outlined in the products can be safely assumed to be close to final.

The documents detail a Google device with the model number “G6ZUC”, confirming that it is Wi-Fi 6e enabled.

The latest Nest router only allows Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, making this 6e model a serious step-up from its predecessor.

Google is due to announce its Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel Watch next month, with rumours putting that launch on October 13. It would make sense for this router to be announced in tandem with the Pixel 7 products.