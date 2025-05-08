Thomson Launches 100-Inch Google TV in Europe Aiming to Rival Hisense and TCL

French brand Thomson has entered the booming ultra-large TV market with the release of a 100-inch Google TV, priced between €3,000 and €4,000 (A$5,000–A$6,600), as it looks to take on established players like Hisense, TCL and Samsung.

Unveiled in Vienna last month, the new model, dubbed the Thomson 100QG7S14, marks a bold push from Thomson into the premium big-screen market.

Backed by Austria-based Streamview, the Thomson brand is aiming to capture attention in Europe and potentially other markets by offering cinema-scale display tech at a relatively affordable price point.

The 100-inch 4K Google TV features quantum dot technology, direct LED backlighting, and a high-refresh-rate 144Hz LCD panel, making it ideal for high-performance gaming. HDMI 2.1 is included for next-gen consoles, alongside support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The 100-inch model is the flagship in Thomson’s QG7 series, which also includes screen sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches.

The inclusion of Google TV gives users access to streaming apps and it also includes built-in Chromecast and a backlit remote. It also comes with integrated carry handles, allowing users to mount it on a wall or set it up with a stand.

Thomson’s entrance into the ultra-large TV category reflects a wider trend as consumers shift toward living room-sized screens that can rival projectors without the need for blackout conditions or complex setups.

According to FlatpanelsHD, the company says it has plans to launch OLED and miniLED LCD models in the near future.

