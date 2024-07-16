Thousands Of Dodgy Chinese Anker Speakers Recalled



Directed Electronics Australia the distributor of several Chinese brands including Eufy Security cameras, has been ordered to recall an Anker portable Bluetooth speaker that was being sold in Australia on Amazon.

The Chinese speaker has been described as ‘dangerous’ by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commissions Product Safety Division.

Anker is the same Company whose products are being recalled in Canada by the Canadian Government because of fire risks.

Product Safety Australia claims that a short circuit in the battery can cause the speaker to overheat.

As a result, there is a real risk of serious injury and/or property damage if the speaker overheats and catches fire.

Consumers have been told to stop using their speaker immediately and should check their serial number to determine if they have recalled speaker.

Anker is a questionable Chinese brand who manufactures multiple products under different brand names including Eufy and Soundcore as well as Roav and Bolder has seen thousands of their products recalled worldwide because of questionable quality.

In Canada recently thousands of Anker speaker products have been recalled after their batteries were found to pose a fire risk.

Anker Soundcore A3102 Speaker (Black) and AnkerWork A3302 PowerConf S3 Speakerphone were identified as being faulty and a risk to consumers.

Also recalled in Canada is the same Bluetooth speaker that Australian authorities are recalling.

According to Health Canada, the company sold more than 9,700 units of the products between March 2023 and September 2023.

They were made in China.

The Australian Anker speaker was sold between 8th May 2023 and 18th of September 2023.

