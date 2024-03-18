Three Versions Of Samsung Galaxy Watch7 To Arrive

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch7 is rumoured to be arriving in three versions, and could be launched alongside the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Z Fold6, and Galaxy Z Flip6, at the company’s Unpacked event in early to mid July.

The wearable will reportedly come in Classic and Pro versions, as well as an unnamed third version.

If this leak proves correct, it will be the first time Samsung has launched three different versions of a smartwatch. In previous years, there’s been a vanilla model along with a Classic or Pro version.

It’s claimed to be equipped Samsung’s Exynos W940 SoC, which is reportedly 50% more power efficient than the current SoC inside the Galaxy Watch6.

This doesn’t mean 50% more battery life, however, improvements should be present. This also may be the first chip to use the company’s 3nm process, which could also account for the increased efficiency.

If this rumour proves true, users should see a 30% improvement in performance.