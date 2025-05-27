THX Unveils Spatial Audio+ to Boost Immersive Sound on Consumer Devices

HX has released an updated version of its spatial sound platform, THX Spatial Audio+, designed to enhance immersive audio across devices such as laptops, headphones and soundbars.

The new platform builds on the original THX Spatial Audio technology and introduces a range of features intended to deliver more realistic sound for gaming, movies and music.

Highlights include support for 7.1.4 surround sound, AI-powered head tracking, parametric EQ, and physics-based room simulation.

“Consumers want entertainment with lifelike audio and emotional realism,” said Tuyen Pham, CEO of THX. “The market is moving to integrated immersive audio for the enjoyment of all entertainment.”

Key to the system is THX’s enhanced Head Related Transfer Function (HRTF) technology, which enables 3D audio experiences even on standard stereo speakers. This could be a game-changer for devices like laptops and tablets, where speaker limitations have traditionally capped audio depth.

Spatial Audio+ is also built for future expansion, with over-the-air updates planned to roll out additional features and support emerging formats.

THX, which was founded by George Lucas in 1983, says this flexibility allows manufacturers to keep products updated long after launch, extending the lifespan and appeal of compatible devices.

Head tracking, another standout, uses webcams or IMU sensors to adapt the sound field as the listener moves – a feature aimed at gamers and VR users looking for more immersive audio dynamics.

The platform will debut on select THX-certified partner products from mid-2025, with more devices and capabilities expected in late 2025 and 2026.

