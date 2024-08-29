Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch…

The focus at Apple’s September 9 product launch is obviously the iPhone 16, but plenty of people are keenly awaiting the unveiling of the next gen Apple Watch.

The event in California is titled It’s Glowtime and, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch 10 – or perhaps Apple Watch X – will have larger displays and a thinner look.

He said Apple had also “been planning a version of its low-end Watch SE that is made out of plastic for the first time”.

The first Apple Watch was revealed in 2014 and released in 2015, so Apple theoretically could follow that pattern for the tenth generation, or it could reveal one watch now and an anniversary edition later next year.

“Both versions of the Series 10 — codenamed N217 and N218 — will get bigger screens,” predicted Gurman. “The change means Series 10 shoppers will be able to pick a screen that’s about as large as the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Ultra itself, meanwhile, won’t get a major design change.”

He said the Series 10 and new Ultra 3 would get a new chip, “which could lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road”.

However, “if you’re hoping for the device to run Apple Intelligence – the upcoming suite of AI features – you should reset your expectations. For now, that service is only headed to the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Later, it will come to the Vision Pro, but there are no plans to bring the full initiative to the watch”.