Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch…

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

The focus at Apple’s September 9 product launch is obviously the iPhone 16, but plenty of people are keenly awaiting the unveiling of the next gen Apple Watch.

The event in California is titled It’s Glowtime and, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch 10 – or perhaps Apple Watch X – will have larger displays and a thinner look.

He said Apple had also “been planning a version of its low-end Watch SE that is made out of plastic for the first time”.

The first Apple Watch was revealed in 2014 and released in 2015, so Apple theoretically could follow that pattern for the tenth generation, or it could reveal one watch now and an anniversary edition later next year.

Apple announces watch se 09152020 big.jpg.large Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Apple Watch selection.

“Both versions of the Series 10 — codenamed N217 and N218 — will get bigger screens,” predicted Gurman. “The change means Series 10 shoppers will be able to pick a screen that’s about as large as the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. The Ultra itself, meanwhile, won’t get a major design change.”

He said the Series 10 and new Ultra 3 would get a new chip, “which could lay the groundwork for some AI enhancements down the road”.

However, “if you’re hoping for the device to run Apple Intelligence – the upcoming suite of AI features – you should reset your expectations. For now, that service is only headed to the iPhone, iPad and Mac. Later, it will come to the Vision Pro, but there are no plans to bring the full initiative to the watch”.

05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Whatmough 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
3sixT GS24 EDM 728 x 90 px 02 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
728X90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
PRO 5 PRICE DROP 2024 Banner 728x90px Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Haier 728x90 1 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
728x90 Iconic Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Middleton 728x90px Product Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Litheaudio 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
hitachi banner 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
QUEEN 728x90 Tick Tock: Countdown To New Apple Watch...
Previous Post

Repairing A Pixel 9 Pro XL Can Be Tricky

AirPods Pro 3 and 4 – Will We See Them At It's Glowtime?

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Roku To Launch Own Voice Assistant & Expand Product Suite
Limited Edition PS4 Celebrates Half Billion PlayStation Sales
HP Breaks Two-Year Streak To Post Revenue Growth