Titleist Golf Clubs Are Packed With Technology, So I’m Told

Have you noticed how technology is creeping into a lot of products that in the past were never sold as being “Technologically advanced”, from Nike, Adidas and Under Armour clothing to BMW and Mercedes cars to technologically advanced golf clubs?

Finally, after 20 years using the same clubs and not necessarily playing for all those years, I decided to head off to Thornleigh Golf Centre in NSW to test a range of new clubs including Taylor, Ping Titleist, Calloway and several others.

In the past I played with a set of Wilson Clubs, but this time I decided to step into the world of Graphite clubs.

I chose to take the advice of Northern Beaches Golf Pro Ian Passwell, Ian is an older coach and experienced in setting up clubs for older people like myself, I wanted lighter clubs while also picking a club that were also kind on the body.

Tiger Woods has lived with back pain for a long time, he also claims that golf is about managing the bad shots and “having the right clubs is ” important to sort out the bad shots from the good ones.

The first graphite club I tried was the Titleist T300 7 iron, the difference between that and my Wilson 7 iron was chalk and cheese the ball flew up the range and I felt less strain on my body.

I got high launch, long distance and forgiveness on my body.

It was light which is not surprising as it has an abundance of tungsten (100 grams on average) that according to Passwell is situated in the head, lowering the centre of gravity for a higher launch.

I found this more so particularly in the long irons and for me there is another big plus the irons come with mishit protection on the heel and toe strikes.

After trying the Ping, the Galloway and Taylor 7 irons I kept coming back to the Titleist.

Like a good salesman out it came, “Why not try the new Titleist TSi2 driver” said Passwell.

Handing me a Titleist TSI Driver my first shot was out of this world, 280 metres and a slight fade.

“You can go home now said one old guy” sitting on a bench watching.

My second and third shots were nowhere as good which is par for course on the golf highway.

And this is where the technology story kicked in.

The new Titleist titanium driver features multi-dimension stability for a tighter spin range between shots hit on an off the centre of percussion I was told.

Improved aerodynamics help clubhead speed and carefully positioned weights optimise the launch conditions.

The drivers come in two models and after my first shot I knew I was sucked in.

The drivers come in two models; the TSi2 for maximum distance, and the TSi3 for added control and weight CG manipulation via of course, the SureFit CG track adjustability bar.

After reviewing smartphones, TV’s and some of the latest consumer gadgets in the world for decades I have suddenly discovered that the golf world is seriously up there when it comes to technology speak.

Passwell assures me that the new club was a ‘workhorse’ hybrid, maximising performance by providing high launch and easy distance for players with a sweeping delivery.

After deciding that yes, the Titleist clubs were right for me and after measurements were taken of my height arm length and hand size out came the killer “What you really need is the Titleist Hybrids”.

Apparently, they are designed for players who prefer the look of a fairway metal.

The TSi3 hybrids are distinctly different in looks, adjustability and performance from the TSi2.

Designed with a compact, squarer toe and very little face progression, the fast-launching TSi3 hybrids feature a similar SureFit CG Track Technology system as the new TSi3 fairway metals, allowing the ability to manipulate adjustability towards the toe or heel.

According to the Golf Pro’s that at this stage were smelling a sale the new Hybrids deliver mid-launch, precise distance, and iron-like control, especially for players who hit down on the golf ball.

I was gone, Titleist it is, and it has nothing to do with price I was actually impressed with the design and functionality that these clubs delivered.

I won’t tell you how much I paid because my wife may read this article, but one thing I do know is that I am going to be spending a lot more time on the golf course to justify this purchase.

I just hope now that Titleist is good at AI and intelligence that delivers for rank amateurs like me a set of golf clubs that seriously help to improve my game.