Tivoli’s 70s-Inspired Model Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Tivoli Audio is turning back the clock with the launch of its limited-edition Model One BT ‘70s Colour Collection, bringing five nostalgia-fuelled finishes to one of its most iconic tabletop radios.

Now available for pre-order in Australia, this Bluetooth-ready AM/FM speaker will retail for around A$340, slightly higher than the classic Model One BT priced at A$280.

The new collection has a punchy colour range including Poppy Red, Golden Hour Orange, Avocado Green, Highlighter Yellow, and Navy Blue, all paired with walnut wood cabinets.

Each speaker still features Bluetooth 5.0, a tactile analog tuner, aux input, and the warm mono sound that Tivoli is known for.

tivoli model one bt poppy red left Tivoli’s 70s Inspired Model Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

The audio specs remain unchanged from the standard BT model with Tivoli’s use of a heavy-magnet driver and custom frequency tuning.

Key Features:

  • Bluetooth 5.0 wireless streaming

  • AM/FM analog tuner

  • 3.5mm auxiliary input

  • Real walnut wood cabinet

  • Five retro faceplate colours

  • Compact mono speaker

  • Old-school knobs for power, tuning, and volume

tivoli model one bt avocado green left Tivoli’s 70s Inspired Model Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

The Model One BT 70s Colour Collection is available for pre-order now at Tivoli Audio Australia priced at A$339.99.

Shipping is expected to begin in 6–8 weeks, with stock likely to be limited due to the collection’s “restricted” release status.

