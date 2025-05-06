Tivoli’s 70s-Inspired Model Hits Australia in Bold New Colours

Tivoli Audio is turning back the clock with the launch of its limited-edition Model One BT ‘70s Colour Collection, bringing five nostalgia-fuelled finishes to one of its most iconic tabletop radios.

Now available for pre-order in Australia, this Bluetooth-ready AM/FM speaker will retail for around A$340, slightly higher than the classic Model One BT priced at A$280.

The new collection has a punchy colour range including Poppy Red, Golden Hour Orange, Avocado Green, Highlighter Yellow, and Navy Blue, all paired with walnut wood cabinets.

Each speaker still features Bluetooth 5.0, a tactile analog tuner, aux input, and the warm mono sound that Tivoli is known for.

The audio specs remain unchanged from the standard BT model with Tivoli’s use of a heavy-magnet driver and custom frequency tuning.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless streaming

AM/FM analog tuner

3.5mm auxiliary input

Real walnut wood cabinet

Five retro faceplate colours

Compact mono speaker

Old-school knobs for power, tuning, and volume

The Model One BT 70s Colour Collection is available for pre-order now at Tivoli Audio Australia priced at A$339.99.

Shipping is expected to begin in 6–8 weeks, with stock likely to be limited due to the collection’s “restricted” release status.