Tough New Nokia XR21 Released In OZ

HMD Global have launched a new $799 Nokia XR21, which is being described as ‘indestructible’ it follows on from the Nokia XR20 their former tough smartphone.

It has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which joins a MIL-STD-810H toughness rating, but it also adds IP69K to the list.

What this means is that the new Nokia offering can resist very high-pressure jets of water, dust, or steam coming at any angle.

Apart from the tough exterior the new Nokia offering mostly looks like a regular Android smartphone.

It has Gorilla Glass Victus over the 6.49-inch screen and you get a one-year screen replacement guarantee.

A three-year warranty is standard.

Other key features:

– Survive a 1.8m high drop.

– Lasts in 1.5m of water for up to 1 hour.

– Can withstand the 100-bar pressure water jet at 80°C.

– Is able to operate in temperature ranging between -20°C and +55°C.

– Is able to capture the imagery of night with a double flash camera and advanced low light imaging capabilities.

– Can be used with wet hands and gloves.

– Has a 2-day battery life, and charges fast.

– Can withstand the pressure of a 1450 PSI water jet.

– Drop, Dust and Waterproof.

– Is the smartphone version of the near-indestructible Nokia 3310.

The device should come in handy as researchers claim that 62% of Australians have dropped their phone at some stage and smashed the screen. They also found that 74% of Australians agree all phones should be built to last longer, 77% look for a lasting battery when purchasing a new phone, 69% look for durability, and 67% look for a good camera.

Well, the Nokia team has brought all of this research into play when designing the new XR21. It has been crafted around a die-cast 100% recycled aluminum chassis, and is protected by a body of durable materials.

HMD Global Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, Brendan Folitarik has said, “We know Australians love their smartphones and that they go through a lot of wear and tear in their lifetime. From parents of toddlers, to tradies and outdoor adventure-lovers, the Nokia XR21 has been built for every day and for everyone.”

“We’re so confident, you can take the Nokia XR21 anywhere in Australia where you can capture those special moments, and should the worst happen, we offer a one-year screen replacement guarantee.”

The new design includes an extremely tough screen and impact-proof back cover. The durability has been reported to extend the battery life. New stereo speakers that include OZO playback bring a more immersive listening experience, and can detect every detail of videos, songs, and podcasts.

AI Portrait, Night Mode 2.0, and Flash Shot allow for better images to be captured, and the 96 dB stereo speakers allow for an audio boost to cover any background noise. There are also two Quick Access buttons, allowing for easier access to apps.

This new XR21 has a guarantee of four years of monthly security updates, three years of OS upgrades, three years warranty, and a one year screen replacement guarantee.

It will be available from mid-May, in colours Midnight Black and Pine Green from JB Hi-Fi, at a cost of $799.