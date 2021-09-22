Trading In Your iPhone? Here’s What You’ll Get

Apple has announced its new buyback scheme, where iPhone users can trade in their old devices for credit towards an iPhone 13.

Not surprisingly, the iPhone 12 Pro Max fetches the highest price, with Apple giving up to $1120 off the new model – meaning you could trade up to the iPhone 13 Pro for $579, or the mini for just $79.

Apple will give you an online, or in-store, quote based on which model phone you have, which can be used as credit towards a new iPhone or any other Apple product. You can also drop it off at a post office.

Below is a price guide, from Apple.

Screen Shot 2021 09 22 at 1.33.56 pm Trading In Your iPhone? Heres What Youll Get

