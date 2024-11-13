Troy Hincho Gets GM Role At Residentia

by David Richards
Residentia Group has promoted general manager of sales and marketing, Troy Hinchco (below) to general manager of Australia, following the sudden death of Company founder Nathan Cary

Residentia Group UK director, Matthew Evans who stepped up to run the business following the sudden death of the founder is now the new group managing director,

In this role he will oversee the company’s three offices in Hong Kong, the UK and Australia.Troy Hinch Residentia Troy Hincho Gets GM Role At Residentia

Evans said of Hinchco’s appointment “Our strategic plan has been accelerated following the deeply saddening loss of our dear friend and co-founder, Nathan Cary. Troy will take on the role of general manager for Australia, supported by our dedicated Australian leadership team,” Evans said.

The role is not new for Hincho, having played a key role in the business since 2023 when the Company acquired the Omega brand from Shriro.

“Troy, has been an active leader alongside Nathan and the Australian team, contributing significantly to initiatives such as the relaunch of Omega” he said.

“I congratulate Troy on his well-deserved appointment to the general manager role and wish him and the team all the best for the future”.

No mention has been made on the recent success of the Melbourne based Company, or how the Omega appliance brand is performing in Australia.

