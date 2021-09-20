Turn Any Table Into A Wireless Charger With This IKEA Device

Ikea is launching a $55 wireless charging pad which can be attached to the underside of a table or shelf, turning any surface into a wireless charger.

The Sjömärke will be available online and in Australian stores from next month, and, unlike many Wireless Qi charging pads, this charger works through wood and plastic, meaning it can be hidden away underneath a table.

Screen Shot 2021 09 20 at 9.35.40 am Turn Any Table Into A Wireless Charger With This IKEA Device

It needs to be within 8mm of the device, and Ikea’s manual recommends a surface less than seven-eighths of an inch thick.

“Perfect to mount on a desk, side table or bedside table when you want chargers and cables to blend into the decor to keep the room neat and tidy,” the manual boasts.

