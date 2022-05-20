Turn Your Samsung Bespoke Fridge Into Custom Art

The old days of using magnets to attach family photos to your fridge are behind us, if Samsung’s latest idea catches fire.

The electronics giant has now added an option to customise your Bespoke refrigerator with family photos, a personal design, a child’s artwork, or anything you wish, really.

The service is set to launch later this year, and will cost US$250 a panel, and ship within eight weeks. You simply upload your photo, and Samsung will handle the rest.

Samsung is currently taking names for a waiting list, and although there’s no specific information about territories, it’s unlikely the service will be offered in Australia.