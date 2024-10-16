Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apple’s New Ipad Mini

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Apple has launched its new iPad mini in Australia, and for your $799 (128GB entry level) you’ll get a piece of kit charged by the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence.

The iPad mini runs on iPadOS 18; is available in four finishes, including a new blue and purple; and has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. 

Apple claims that when compared to the previous generation iPad mini, the A17 Pro delivers a 2x faster Neural Engine.

It has support for Apple Pencil Pro, and a 12MP wide back camera that supports Smart HDR 4 and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents in the Camera app.

All-day battery life is promised, and the entry level 128GB is double the storage of the previous generation. Apple says users will get the full iPad experience on the more modestly proportioned device.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 16 at 8.50.03 am Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Apple Pencil Pro.

The A17 Pro has a number of improvements over A15 Bionic in the previous generation iPad mini, Apple says.

“With a 6-core CPU — two performance cores and four efficiency cores — A17 Pro delivers a 30 percent boost in CPU performance. A17 Pro also brings a boost in graphics performance with a 5-core GPU, delivering a 25 percent jump over the previous generation.”

For gamers and designers, the new mini has hardware-accelerated ray tracing and support for Dynamic Caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading. Apple says this makes it faster to create content in Affinity Designer, and means it can handle “graphics-intensive AAA games like Zenless Zone Zero”.

Screen Shot 2024 10 16 at 9.20.11 am Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Zenless Zone Zero on iPad mini (2024 model).

In Photos, the Memories feature now enables users to create movies by typing a description, and with the new Clean Up tool, Apple says they can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo.

Siri has a new design with a glowing light that wraps around the edge of the screen when active on iPad. 

Screen Shot 2024 10 16 at 9.18.57 am Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Apple Ipad mini – 2024 model.

“With richer language-understanding capabilities, communicating with Siri is more natural and flexible,” the manufacturer says. “Siri can follow along when users stumble over their words, can maintain context from one request to the next, and now, users can type to Siri.”

The new iPad mini supports Wi-Fi 6E. Wi-Fi + Cellular models with 5G allow users to access their files, communicate with others and back up their data.

Cellular models are activated with eSIM, “a more secure alternative to a physical SIM card, allowing users to quickly connect and transfer their existing plans digitally, and store multiple cellular plans on a single device”.

Apple Pencil Pro, an accessory that turns the mini into a sketchbook, can be stored through a new magnetic interface. The pencil is currently on sale at JB Hi-Fi for $167 (down from $219).

Customers can pre-order the new iPad mini today, and it will be available from next Wednesday, October 23.

Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Whatmough 728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
728X90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
hitachi banner 728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
728x90 Iconic Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
QUEEN 728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Middleton 728x90px Product Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Litheaudio 728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Haier 728x90 1 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
728x90 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Twice As Fast And Double The Storage: Apples New Ipad Mini
Previous Post

Lenovo Appointed FIFA World Cup Technology Partner

Kim Kardashian's Two Shades Of Grey At JB Hi-Fi On Saturday

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

From Nostalgia To Next-Gen: Nokia Returns To Oz
Nintendo Reveal Big Battery For New Switch
LG V30+ Gets a $200 Discount, For Two Weeks Only