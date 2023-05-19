Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two-Hour Videos Now

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Twitter users subscribed to Twitter Blue can upload videos that are two hours long. One user already tried uploading ‘Shrek The Third,’ in the comments of Elon Musk’s announcement, however it has since been taken down.

The videos will show at 1080p resolution and must be no larger than 8GB. Users can only upload two-hour videos if uploading from the web or iOS.

%name Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now

Android are currently limited to posting videos that are 10 minutes long at most. Non-Blue subscribers will still only be able to post videos topping out at 140 seconds.

This is just one of many new features coming to the platform. Blue subscription includes a blue verified check mark, encrypted messages with some serious flaws, a 10,000 character limit, support for text formatting, and the ability to edit tweets.

Elon Musk and Twitter are also trying to find a way to share advertising revenue with Blue subscribers.

Screenshot 2023 05 19 104222 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now

BEL2221 4Square Magsafe 728x90 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
Whatmough 728x90 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
Channel News Ad NRGVault 720x90 2 1 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
SmartHouse M32 728x60 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
Middleton 728x90px Product Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
728x90 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
JBL Soundbar 728x90 Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Able To Upload Two Hour Videos Now
Previous Post

HMD Global Launches Nokia C32 in Australia

Smartphones Are Getting A ChatGPT App

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Amazon Echo Gaining Share In Oz
Logitech G Unveil PRO X Wireless Gaming Headset
Samsung Is Making Clothes To Charge Your Phone