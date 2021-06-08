Two New Loewe Smart Radios En Route To Oz

German brand Loewe is launching its Klang s1 and s3 smart radios into Australia.

Built with internet radio capability and a DAB/DAB+ tuner, the Klang s1 and s3 can be programmed with up to 25,000 individual stations, and are compatible with Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify Connect. They can also stream music via Bluetooth or USB.

The Klang s1 features 80 watts of power, while the s3 bumps it up to 120 watts and adds CD playback.

loewe klang s1 Two New Loewe Smart Radios En Route To Oz

According to Paul Riachi, director of distributor Indi Imports, these two radios offer superior sound with solid German build quality.

“Basically, there is no streaming device which has the same build quality or sound quality as the new S1 and S3, a complete solid sculptured aluminium-built product which has all the features of any multi room device, with DAB+, wi-fi streaming in HD, Bluetooth playback, and a Mini Hi-fi Sound.

“Having the German know how and engineering, there is simply nothing better at these price points,” he said.

The Klang s1 and s3 will be available from next month, at RRP of $799 and $1199 respectively.

