Two New Lumix Cameras To Drop In February 2025

Panasonic is launching two new Lumix cameras – the Micro Four Thirds G97 and Travel Zoom ZS99 – with a range of updated photo and video features.

The ZS99 (pictured at top) is a pocket-sized travel camera with a 30x zoom and up to 60x with iZoom.

It has a 24-720mm Leica DC lens, and in-built 5-Axis Hybrid O.I.S.+ for better quality videos at full zoom.

Record 4K video at 30p or capture quick bursts of 4K photo at 30fps. Capture HD high-speed video at 120fps for slo-mo. The ZS99 has a tiltable 1,840k-dot touchscreen and USB-C charging.

Connect with built-in Bluetooth v5.0 and Wi-Fi, plus a dedicated Send Image button for transfers to your smartphone.

The Lumix ZS99 will be available in black (DC-ZS99E-K) and silver (DC-ZS99E-S) in mid-February 2025 for US$499.99 (A$800).

Lumix G97.

The new Lumix G97 camera, meanwhile, “balances high performance and simplicity, giving creators the tools to elevate their photography and video skills”.

Lumix promises that the 20.3MP CMOS sensor, “combined with the high-performance Image processor, delivers superb image quality with vibrant colors and sharp details”. 

The Photo Style feature lets users fine-tune their images with a variety of colour effect options..

“The Live View Composite feature is also included, providing the ability to combine multiple exposures in real time to create stunning light trails, star trails, or illuminated scenes without overexposing the background,” Lumix said.

Stability-wise, the G97 has a 5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S.2 system.

With 4K photo capabilities, you can “capture bursts of high-resolution photos at 30fps … ideal for fast-moving subjects or spontaneous scenes”.

“Record in crisp 4K at 30p with no time limitations, experiment with slow-motion (max.4x) or quick-motion (max.8x) in FHD, and create cinematic content with 12-stops of V-Log L. Dedicated headphone and microphone jacks ensure total audio control while recording.”

The Lumix G97 will be available in late February 2025 for US$849.99 (A$1,364) for a 12-60mm lens kit (DC-G97MK).

