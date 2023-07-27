Two New Sharp Flatbed Microwaves Announced By Tempo

Tempo have announced two new Sharp flatbed microwaves will be launched, the SM267FHBS and the SM267FHST, offering style and efficiency, and presenting a spacious 26 litre capacity, and a modern white LED display.

Offering powerful 900W power output, and innovative Flatbed Inverter technology that eliminates the need for a turntable, adding more space to the cooking/heating area.

The SM267FHBS model has a Black Stainless-Steel finish, without contemporary elegance, and the SM267FHST has a Stainless-Steel finish, complementing any kitchen interior.

See below the key features for each microwave:

Memory Key: Empowering users to save preferred cooking settings, offering quick access to frequently used presets.

Weight Defrost: Enabling users to defrost frozen food based on weight, ensuring efficient thawing without hotspots or uneven cooking.

23 Auto Menus: Equipped with pre-programmed auto menus, allowing the preparation of meals with just a touch of a button.

Reheat Menu: Allows users can conveniently warm leftovers, ensuring even and thorough reheating.

Child Lock: Incorporating a child lock feature preventing accidental operation, safer for households with children.

Two-Stage Sequence Cook: Allows users to set two cooking stages with different power levels and durations, without the need for constant monitoring.

Tempo’s (Aust) Matt Pearce said “We are thrilled to introduce the SM267FHBS and SM267FHST Flatbed Microwaves, products that epitomise innovation and excellence in home appliance technology. These two new models build on our existing three Flatbed models to further position Sharp as a leader in the Microwave category. Our Flatbed range combines stylish design with class leading features.”

Both the SM267FHBS, and SM267FHST Flatbed Microwaves will be available at leading retailers and online stores beginning August, and retailing for $349.00 each including GST.