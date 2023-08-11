Ultimate Ears Launches 10th Anniversary Campaign

Ultimate Ears, known for its beloved portable speakers, is turning ten years old, and to celebrate the milestone, the company are launching an ‘Ultimate Rewind’ campaign, set to pay homage to the company’s impact on Aussie and Kiwi culture, along with its role in revolutionising portable music.

Cluster Head and Managing Director of Logitech ANZ, Damian Lepore said, “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience witnessing the growth and success of Ultimate Ears and the BOOM Bluetooth Speakers soar through the genuine love in the Australian market.”

“The BOOM has firmly cemented its position as a cherished addition to Australian culture, becoming synonymous with social gatherings and outdoor enjoyment, enriching the lives of countless individuals seeking to savour music in any setting. Looking ahead, we eagerly anticipate the next 10 years with the Ultimate Ears BOOM, as we strive to remain an integral part of people’s lives and continue enhancing their music experiences.”

Ultimate Ears are looking to reconnect with loyal fans through the campaign, as well as fresh fans, teaming up with Aussie artist Mulga in an effort to create ten custom painted MEGABOOM 3 speakers, and are offering fans the chance to win.

Each MEGABOOM is unique and adds a touch of creativity and individuality to the lineup.

Join the Ultimate Rewind campaign to make sure you don’t miss out on a chance to relive happy memories, music and get the chance to win!