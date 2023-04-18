Ultimate Ears Raise The Stakes For Earbuds

Boasting 21 drivers, the new Ultimate Ears bespoke earbuds are made to order with a 3D printer, and roll out with a $4,500 price tag.

The UE Premier certainly lives up to its name, with five-way crossover, and 21 drivers that Ultimate Ears claims are “precisely curated and tuned to bring even the most intricate details of your music into focus.”

This certainly seems to be the case. Proprietary True Tone drivers and Knowles Super Tweeter extend frequency range to 40kHz, while four mid-low diaphragm speakers, and two dual sub-low speakers, widen the frequency spectrum down to 5Hz. The 21 drivers are split into five groups, controlled by the five-way passive crossover.

An additional ‘UE Switch’ feature allows swappable face plates, available in a number of exotic designs and materials, including woods, and a collaboration with Jewelry designer, Sonny Blaze, who offers gold, silver, and platinum plates embedded with gemstones.

Considering you’ll be pay close to 5K for these buds, why not add some rare gemstones into the mix?

The UE Premier is available for order now through Ultimate Ears Pro’s dealer distribution network for US$2,999 (A$4,500), with shipping beginning on May 15.