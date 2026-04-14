Ultrahuman Launches AI Health Platform Alongside New Smart Ring

News by April Ossington Share
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Ultrahuman is expanding its wearable ecosystem with the introduction of a new AI-driven platform designed to deliver real-time health insights. Known as Jade, the system is available to existing users and works alongside the company’s devices to analyse biometric and environmental data.

The platform operates in two modes, offering everything from general feedback to more advanced analysis that compares multiple health indicators. By combining data such as glucose trends, sleep patterns and activity levels, it aims to provide more practical guidance rather than simply displaying raw metrics.

Future updates are expected to extend its role beyond health tracking, with plans for integration into connected home environments. This could include automating everyday adjustments such as temperature or food choices based on user data.

Alongside the AI platform, Ultrahuman has introduced its latest wearable, the Ring PRO. The new model offers up to 15 days of battery life, increased storage capacity and updated sensors for tracking heart rate, movement and temperature. A redesigned charging case adds wireless charging and tracking support through a companion app.

Ultrahuman Ring PRO 3 1 Ultrahuman Launches AI Health Platform Alongside New Smart Ring

Priced at A$739, the ring does not require a subscription for access to collected data. Pre-orders are now open globally, with shipments expected to begin in early 2026.

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