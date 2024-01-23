X

Samsung has launched several tablet models over the last year, including the Galaxy Tab A9 and Tab S9 Ultra.

Now, it appears there has been a new, undisclosed Samsung tablet leaked on the Geekbench website.

The ‘upcoming’ tablet seems to be a mid-range device, and could be name the Galaxy Tab S9 Lite, or Galaxy Tab S8 Lite.

The listing on Geekbench revealed the model number to be SM-P620, and the tablet is tipped to be powered by a mid-range Exynos 1280 processor, a 5nm chipset with two high-performance CPU cores, and six power-efficient CPU cores.

The device has reportedly scored 930 in single-core, and 1,843 in multi-core tests, and is expected to have 4GB RAM, and run on the latest Android 14 operating system.

The tip also suggests it will perform better than the Galaxy Tab A9, but probably won’t match the Galaxy Tab S9 FE’s power.

Since it’s appeared on Geekbench, there is a chance the tablet could arrive prior to the end of 2024, however there’s been no confirmation on a release date.

In other news, the recently launched Galaxy S24 series is currently available for preorder, and will start being sold in US retailers on January 31st. It’s unclear if the date is the same for Australian retailers.

