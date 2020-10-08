Under Armour’s athletic face mask is coming to Australia, with the company’s website inviting customers to sign up for email release notifications.

The UA Sportsmask is billed as a water-resistant mask designed for maximum breathability. The mask features three layers: an outer spacer fabric layer, a middle breathable open-cell foam layer, and an inner layer with UA’s Iso-Chill fabric, which feels cool against the skin and is treated with anti-microbial technology.

The mask features a bendable nose-bridge to secure it to the face and reduce airflow to the eyes, as well as built-in SPF 50+ sun protection. It is available on the Under Armour US website for $30 USD ($42 AUD), in colours including black, grey, blue, purple, and red.

According to Patrik Frisk, CEO of Under Armour, the mask grew out of the company’s efforts to make and distribute no-sew origami masks for health organisations at the start of the pandemic.

“At Under Armour, we always want to be part of the solution, especially during this extremely challenging time.

“We specifically designed this mask for athletes and for all of us who want to exercise and train while also keeping ourselves, and those around us, safe,” he said.

Kyle Blakely, VP of Materials Innovation at Under Armour, said the UA Sportsmask took thirteen iterations to achieve the best result.

“Experience told us that fabric and performance had to be our first focus, so we set out to find a fabric combination that created structure to ensure the mask would stand off the face and offer maximum breathability.

“We applied learnings in fit, feel, and ease and speed of manufacturing from the face mask we created for PPE purposes. Throughout it all, the speed of the design process and a meticulous eye to quality and details were paramount,” he said.

Australian customers can sign up through the UA website to find out when the mask will be available in stores.