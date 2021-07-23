Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power

A Dutch company has reinvented the root cellar for its underground fridge concept, which would be great news for Australia – if we could get it.

The Groundfridge, made by the company of the same name, uses the natural insulating properties of the ground to keep food stored inside at a constant temperature year round with no need for household electricity.

Groundfridge bills the eponymous product, which has 3000 litres of storage capacity, as lightweight and easy to install, and good for both hot European summers and snowbound winters.

“The Groundfridge uses the insulating capacity of the ground and the cooler night air temperatures. This allows the temperature within the Groundfridge to remain steady and cool throughout the entire year – the perfect temperature to store fruits, vegetables, wine and cheese for example,” the manufacturer says.

The most basic model without shelves sells for €11,900, or about $19,000 AUD, while the top-end model with shelves, ventilation, light, and active chiller costs €17,500 – almost $28,000 AUD. Alas, even if you do have the cash to splash on what’s basically a fancy cellar, it’s only available in Europe.