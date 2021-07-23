Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power

News, Latest News, Kitchen by Jake Nelson Share
X

A Dutch company has reinvented the root cellar for its underground fridge concept, which would be great news for Australia – if we could get it.

The Groundfridge, made by the company of the same name, uses the natural insulating properties of the ground to keep food stored inside at a constant temperature year round with no need for household electricity.

Groundfridge bills the eponymous product, which has 3000 litres of storage capacity, as lightweight and easy to install, and good for both hot European summers and snowbound winters.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Groundfridge (@groundfridge_)

“The Groundfridge uses the insulating capacity of the ground and the cooler night air temperatures. This allows the temperature within the Groundfridge to remain steady and cool throughout the entire year – the perfect temperature to store fruits, vegetables, wine and cheese for example,” the manufacturer says.

shelves groundfridge 1024x683 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power

The most basic model without shelves sells for €11,900, or about $19,000 AUD, while the top-end model with shelves, ventilation, light, and active chiller costs €17,500 – almost $28,000 AUD. Alas, even if you do have the cash to splash on what’s basically a fancy cellar, it’s only available in Europe.

One Clear Cable 728x90 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
TCL 20 Pro 5G GWP Digital Banners.v3 728x90 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
Moxyo Zigi Band 728x90 1 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
en us WD Black Banners Portfolio 728x90 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
4SQM banner 728x90px SOUL Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
728x90 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
728 x 90 1 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
728x90 TCL Mini LED FUll Array Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 Underground Fridge Uses No Household Power
Previous Post

Sony Brings Star PlayStation Character To Genshin Impact

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Clive's Not Gonna Take It: Palmer Fined $1.5 Million For Unauthorised Use Of Twisted Sister Song
in 'News'
Google Unveils Three Photo Apps
in 'Smartphones'
Home Entertainment Gear Demand To Spike After Landmark Movie Deal
in 'Home Entertainment'