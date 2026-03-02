Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Uniden Australia has rolled out a new software update for its SOLO X2K PT PRO security camera range, adding automatic motion tracking to help households capture more complete footage of activity around their property.

Available now as an automatic update, the feature enables the pan-and-tilt cameras to follow movement within their field of view, keeping subjects centred on screen during live viewing and playback.

The upgrade is designed to address a common limitation of fixed cameras, where people or vehicles can quickly move out of frame.

The update applies to the SOLO X2K PT PRO Kit and the SOLO X2K 4G PT PRO Kit – both wire-free, solar-powered cameras equipped with Uniden’s OnWatch Technology for 24/7 continuous recording using adaptive frame rates.

DSC03834 scaled Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras

The 4G variant is aimed at locations where Wi-Fi is unavailable or unreliable, such as rural properties, worksites or remote premises.

Brad Hales, Head of Marketing, Oceania at Uniden, said the update reflects growing demand for smarter, software-driven security. “Customers want security that’s smarter and simpler, and great software is a big part of that. This update automatically adds motion tracking to our SOLO X2K PT PRO range, providing improved coverage for property owners,” he said.

In addition to motion tracking, the cameras feature AI-powered alerts that differentiate between people, vehicles and other movement to reduce false notifications. The range also includes pan-and-tilt functionality for wider area coverage, no subscription fees, a free seven-day rolling cloud backup for life, and a bundled 32GB microSD card for dual recording.

The SOLO X2K PT PRO Kit is priced at $279.95, while the 4G PT PRO Kit is available for $449.95.

appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
728 x 90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
728x90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
728x90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
CN 728 x 90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
4Square 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
SECURE ROLLOUT AUDIO 728x90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
ChannelNews AZ100 728x90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
728x90px 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
728 x 90 px Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
728x90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
OP 2 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
FX9 728x90 1 Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
251120 SAV leaderboard Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras

Previous Post

BenQ Unveils Four Short-Throw Projectors For Simulators And Immersive Venues

Arlo Rolls Out Smarter AI Camera Lineup

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Apple tvOS 12 Now Supports Dolby Atmos

REVIEW: Samsung Note 9, Designed By Craftsmen, The Best Components Ever In A Smartphone

REVIEW: DJI OM 4 – Good Gimbal, But Too Shackled To Its App