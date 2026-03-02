Uniden Adds Automatic Motion Tracking To Solo X2k Pt Pro Security Cameras

Uniden Australia has rolled out a new software update for its SOLO X2K PT PRO security camera range, adding automatic motion tracking to help households capture more complete footage of activity around their property.

Available now as an automatic update, the feature enables the pan-and-tilt cameras to follow movement within their field of view, keeping subjects centred on screen during live viewing and playback.

The upgrade is designed to address a common limitation of fixed cameras, where people or vehicles can quickly move out of frame.

The update applies to the SOLO X2K PT PRO Kit and the SOLO X2K 4G PT PRO Kit – both wire-free, solar-powered cameras equipped with Uniden’s OnWatch Technology for 24/7 continuous recording using adaptive frame rates.

The 4G variant is aimed at locations where Wi-Fi is unavailable or unreliable, such as rural properties, worksites or remote premises.

Brad Hales, Head of Marketing, Oceania at Uniden, said the update reflects growing demand for smarter, software-driven security. “Customers want security that’s smarter and simpler, and great software is a big part of that. This update automatically adds motion tracking to our SOLO X2K PT PRO range, providing improved coverage for property owners,” he said.

In addition to motion tracking, the cameras feature AI-powered alerts that differentiate between people, vehicles and other movement to reduce false notifications. The range also includes pan-and-tilt functionality for wider area coverage, no subscription fees, a free seven-day rolling cloud backup for life, and a bundled 32GB microSD card for dual recording.

The SOLO X2K PT PRO Kit is priced at $279.95, while the 4G PT PRO Kit is available for $449.95.