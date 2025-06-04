Uniden Launches 4G Security Camera for Off-Grid Aussies

Uniden has unveiled its latest security solution, the App Cam SOLO X2K 4G PT, designed for Australians needing surveillance beyond the reach of Wi-Fi and power.

Ideal for rural properties, remote worksites, boats and campervans, the new 4G-enabled camera operates wire-free, powered by solar and a Nano SIM – making it perfect for paddocks, marinas, and job sites.

“Whether it’s livestock, tools, or your boat, the SOLO X2K 4G PT is designed to handle tough outdoor Aussie conditions and provide peace of mind wherever you are,” said Brad Hales, Head of Marketing at Uniden Oceania.

Uniden AppCamSolo X 2K 4G Kit rgb scaled e1749004010538 Uniden Launches 4G Security Camera for Off Grid Aussies

Key features include 2K Super HD video, colour night vision via a built-in spotlight, and weatherproof construction. The device also comes with free 7-day cloud backup, microSD card support, and easy, portable installation.

Priced at A$429.95, the camera is a cost-effective option for property owners seeking 24/7 surveillance in hard-to-reach locations.

