Uniden Reveal 4K Smart Dash Cam

Uniden has lifted the lid on the Dash View 50R, a premium car dash cam and the latest and greatest addition to the Dash View Range.

Featuring a 4K front resolution camera with a 140-degree wide angle lens, as well as a Full HD rear view camera, the 50R has been designed to provide users with an even clearer view of the road, whilst also identifying number plates and other details.

Parking mode allows the 50R to record when you are away from your car, allowing you to catch any unsuspecting reckless drivers in the carpark. This can then be played back on the free Dash View app as soon as its recorded.

Additional features include warnings for speed/red light cameras, voice guidance with Smart One Touch, inbuilt GPS and Wi-FI transfer with the Dash View app.

The Dash View 50R is $499.95 and comes with a hardwire kit and 64GB Micro SD card