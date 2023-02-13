Uniden Unveils Wireless 3K Security Camera

Uniden has released the dual-lens App Cam Solo Pano, a wire-free Wi-Fi system with a 440 Lumens Spotlight and crystal clear 3K resolution.

With twin lenses giving a 170-degree wide field of view, and a 30 metres radius, the App Cam Pano offers the perfect protection for your premises.

The camera will immediately activate when something enters the field of view, with AI distinguishing between a person, a vehicle, or an animal.

The camera’s rapid wakeup alerts homeowners with an immediate notification, while also letting the intruder know they have been captured on camera, by triggering a siren alert or broadcasting a personalised voice alert.

Users can also choose to black out areas they don’t wish to have recorded, for privacy’s sake.

Thermo Sense technology further detects motion from people as oppose to trees or wind, reducing false alarms. The motion-activated spotlight and night vision captures clear imagery in colour up to 30 metres.

A motion detection record saves all motion events on a micro-SD card or Uniden Cloud for later playback.

The battery lasts an impressive 120 days – although the included solar panel means you may never need to charge it at all.

The Uniden App Cam Pano retails for $599.95.