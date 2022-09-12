Uniden’s Mobile Reception Booster Could Be A Life Safer

Uniden has released a series of kits that boost the reception of a mobile device when in areas of low reception.

There are three models available: The Uniden Link Cradle Style Cellular Signal Booster, which has 23 dB of gain (up to three signal bars) for single-device use; the UM50 Cellular Signal Booster Base Kit, which gives a 50dB gain to as many as 20 devices; and the Uniden UM2M which is designed to give a 30dB signal boost to any mobile device with an external antenna, such as a modem.

“Everyone deserves a great cellular signal to enjoy all the benefits of a cellular device— whether they need it for safety and security on a job site, to communicate with loved ones and co-workers, or for streaming entertainment content as they travel to a vacation home in the mountains,” says Ari Schachter, COO of parent company Siyata.

“The breadth of our product line means there is a solution for both a single car with one cellular customer or an entire fleet of installation service vans.”

Each kit comes with the signal booster, a donor antenna, a server antenna, and cables.

