Unique Goobay 12 in 1 Charging Docks Available In Oz

Premium wireless charging Multidocks from German brand Goobay are now being distributed in Australia and New Zealand by Cellnet.

The 11 in 1 USB-C TM Multidock with wireless fast charging is priced at $189.95 and combines all the crucial connections you need in your work-from-home office or on the go.

Compatible with both iPhone and Android, the Multidock keeps smartphones wirelessly charged with up to 10 watts.

The product combines a 4K HDMI TM and a VGA port for brilliant image streaming, plus an Ethernet port, microSD, SD card slot, audio jack, USB A and a USB-C TM port with power delivery.

It has the power to keep a laptop, hub or docking station charged with up to 100 watts.

Goobay also has a larger 12 in 1 USB-C TM Multidock with wireless fast charging for $249.95, which ships with a 10-watt speaker with room-filling sound quality in addition to the features in the 11 in 1 Multidock.

Germany-based Goobay sells a number of intuitive products for the home and office, including speakers, lights and fans.

To find out the stockist for the Premium USB-CTM Multidocks and other Goobay products, please contact Cellnet.