The madness continues, as an unopened copy of the Nintendo Entertainment System flagship game Super Mario Bros. sells for an absurd US$2 million.

An anonymous buyer bought the 1985 game, according to auction house Rally, breaking a record set less than a month ago, when an unopened copy of Super Mario 64 went for $1.56 million at auction.

The game was bought at auction last April for ‘just’ $140,000, netting a tidy profit a little over a year later.