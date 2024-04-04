Upcoming Samsung Device Specifications Leaked

A tipster has leaked a new specification list for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6, indicating it will be a thinner, lighter foldable than previous versions from Samsung.

The latest claims suggest the foldable will weigh 239g, 14g lighter than its predecessor, and will be 5.6mm thick when unfolded, and 12.1mm thick when folded. This is thinner than the predecessor.

Another rumour suggests the internal display will measure 7.6-inches with a 7:6 aspect ratio, and the external display will measure 6.3-inches with a 22:9 aspect ratio.

It was also leaked that a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra is on the cards, with rumours reportedly spot on, however, no further details were revealed.

Moving on to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. It seems this year the Watch series may be seen earlier than usual. Reports suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will held in early July, where the company are also expected to reveal the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6.

The earlier announcement is due to the 2024 Summer Olympics, which it seems Samsung wants to use to its marketing advantage. The Olympics will be held in Paris, France, starting July 26th. Rumours suggest the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will also be held in Paris.

Reports are also suggesting Samsung could be reverting back to a square or rectangular face for the device.

This design was first used on the Galaxy Gear smartwatches, debuting in 2013. They came with a rectangular 1.63-inch Super AMOLED display, with 320 x 320-pixel resolution.

There was a metallic frame, a range of straps, and it featured a 1.9-megapixel camera.

While reports suggest the rectangular face, it remains unclear whether this will happen for the upcoming Watch 7 series, or generations down the line.

According to leaks, it’s said that it’s “enthusiastically being considered internally.”

No other design rumours or leaked renders have surfaced in regards to the Galaxy Watch 7. The only other rumour was that there could be three versions of the device, the base model, a ‘Classic’ or ‘Pro’ version with a rotating bezel, and a third model.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 also appears to be gaining a boost in processor power, set to have the Exynos W940 chip inside. This will be 50% more power efficient and 30% faster than its predecessor.

According to reports, the Exynos W940 could use a 3nm process, which is an improvement over the 5nm Exynos W930 currently used in the Galaxy Watch 6.

Additionally, users should see a bump in internal storage capacity, possibly doubling that of the Watch 6, which is 16GB.

The next iteration of the WearOS software is tipped to be on the Galaxy Watch 7, which would be WearOS 5 and OneUI 6.0.

Currently, Samsung offers four years of software updates, and it’s possible this could be extended to seven years to match the company’s commitment to the Galaxy S24 series.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 7 should improve on battery life. The Exynos W940 is supposed to be 50% more efficient, meaning there should be a huge boost in battery life.