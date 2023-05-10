Update Coming for Sennheiser Momentum Headphones

Dr. Jan Rennies-Hochmuth, head of the group Personalized Hearing Systems at IDMT said in a press release, “The unique feature of Sound Personalization is that it can account for differences in personal sound preferences that naturally occur due to different listening levels. For example, some listeners prefer more treble at low levels and more bass at high levels. Sound Personalization easily detects these differences and then adjusts the playback automatically. This ensures that the sound is optimally matched no matter what the listening volume is.”
There will also an expanded equalizer on the Momentum True Wireless 3. There will now be five bands instead of three that can be adjusted. The earbud owners and also take advantage of the new fit test within the Smart Control app. It will be able to detect if the user has achieved a good seal and make recommendations on ear tip sizes if it happens to fail.
Momentum 4 Wireless users can now unlock the full capability of their headphones. New firmware increases sample rate to 96kHz, the highest rate supported by aptX Adaptive.
This update for the Smart Control app (4.3) for iOS and Android will also contain improvements for faster device connections, faster firmware updates, and better app stability. Once the app has been updated and reconnected to headphones or earbuds, a prompt will appear to begin the firmware update.
The version will be 2.12.33 and up for Momentum True Wireless 3 and 2.13.18 for Momentum 4 Wireless.