Update Coming for Sennheiser Momentum Headphones

Sennheiser has announced an update to its Smart Control software, an app where users can control adjust settings and upgrade firmware on wireless headphones and earbuds. The update includes sound personalisation, deeper EQ settings, a fit test, and hi-res audio up to 24-bit/96kHz.

The Momentum 4 Wireless and Momentum True Wireless 3 will be benefiting from the new Sound Personalisation tuning feature. It was designed in conjunction with the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (IDMT), an entity that invented MP3 file formatting.

Dr. Jan Rennies-Hochmuth, head of the group Personalized Hearing Systems at IDMT said in a press release, “The unique feature of Sound Personalization is that it can account for differences in personal sound preferences that naturally occur due to different listening levels. For example, some listeners prefer more treble at low levels and more bass at high levels. Sound Personalization easily detects these differences and then adjusts the playback automatically. This ensures that the sound is optimally matched no matter what the listening volume is.”

There will also an expanded equalizer on the Momentum True Wireless 3. There will now be five bands instead of three that can be adjusted. The earbud owners and also take advantage of the new fit test within the Smart Control app. It will be able to detect if the user has achieved a good seal and make recommendations on ear tip sizes if it happens to fail.