Updated: New Motorola Tag A Shocker, No Way To Attach To Keys Or Bags

Motorola has just released a brand-new Tag and it’s a shocker considering that the bulk of tags are attached to keys luggage or if flat like the new Cygnett or Tile cards slipped into a wallet.

While the Motorola Tag is okay there is no way for it to be fitted to a suitcase or bag, or even a bunch of keys because Motorola a Lenovo Company have decided that there is no need for accessories in Australia.

The only alternative is to buy third party accessories from an overseas web site.

Open up the app for the tag and the first thing you see is the device attached to a bag.

The only problem is that the third party provider of the tags does not see it being worthwhile, to launch accessories or a means to attach the device to a key ring in Australia, with Motorola’s PR Company claiming that there are no plans to launch accessories that actually deliver the functional and means to use the device effectively.

This is despite Australia’s largest airline Qantas set to use tags such as Apple’s Air Tags which do come with accessories, to track missing luggage.

Qantas is one of 15 airlines which are now able to receive tracking information from passengers via Apple’s AirTag and Find My technology such as Google’s Find My Device which the Motorola Tag actually works with.

Both Qantas and Virgin have attempted to ease tension with customers via the rollout of baggage tracking features in their mobile apps, which notify passengers when their baggage arrives at the airport.

On the positive side the Motorola Tags do take replaceable batteries unlike the Apple Air Tags which is not surprising as Apple likes squeezing as many dollars as they can from an Apple user.

Despite complaints from customers about the short battery life the AirTag 2 would still use a coin cell battery.

Samsung whose tags do take batteries also appears to have a problem with battery life with ChannelNews having to replace batteries after only a couple of months. But when they do work, they are an excellent solution for tracking keys and bags, as one Samsung PR executive discovered recently.

PS: Moto Management.

I think your current Moto Tags strategy needs a rethink.

Since writing this story Motorola PR Company has come back with a new spin on the Tag claiming that users buying a Moto Tag can buy an Apple accessory as their tags are the same size as the Apple Tag.