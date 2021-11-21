Upgrade Your Audio System With Interdyn’s Black Fortnight Sale

Home Entertainment, Audio, Latest News
X

Summer is just around the corner, which means its high time to update your audio equipment and supercharge your entertainment system for all the parties you know you’ll be hosting.

Luckily, Interdyn has launched its Black Fortnight campaign, which offers up 30 per cent off premium gear from the likes of Pro-Ject, SVS, Monitor Audio, Rotel, and IsoTek.

From now, until December 5, authorised Interdyn Dealers will be offering huge savings on a number of hi-fi products.

Check out the full list here.

SVS PB2000 PRO Upgrade Your Audio System With Interdyns Black Fortnight Sale

“Listening to market feedback, Interdyn has designed this year’s Black Fortnight promotion with a range of customers in mind,” a company spokesperson explains.

“No matter if you’re looking to add a new source to your system or upgrade a key component, Interdyn have made sure there’s an option for everyone.

project Upgrade Your Audio System With Interdyns Black Fortnight Sale

“As a key part of Interdyn’s marketing philosophy is to encourage new customers to enter the fantastic world of hi-fi, complete packs with Pro-Ject turntables, Rotel amplifiers & Monitor Audio / Pro-Ject Audio speakers have also been created at great prices, to easily allow customers to set up their first hi-fi system.”

