Urgent Recall Of Westinghouse Glass Cooktop

Three models of Westinghouse Glass Cooktops have been urgently recalled nationwide due to a major risk of injury.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commision’s Product Safety page, “The glass in the cooktop does not comply with the Domestic Gas Cooking Appliances Standard,” meaning it could shatter into shards that could hit people and cause serious injury.

Owners of the 60cm three-burner and 90cm five-burner models have been urged to check the model number of their cooktop.

Westinghouse 60cm three-burner cooktop

Westinghouse 90cm five-burner cooktop

Those with the following model numbers or serial numbers should contact Electrolux for a free refund or replacement.

  • WHG638BC – PNC: 943254149
  • WHG958BC – PNC: 943254153
  • Serial numbers 95301134 to 22503805

Affected devices can also be identified by the number AGA 8145G.

The affected models were sold between February 2020 and July 18, 2022, at Bing Lee, E&S Trading, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys.

Electrolux, who own the Westinghouse brand, can be contacted at 1800 001 218 or at productrecall@electrolux.com

