Urgent Upgrade Of Netgear Routers Recommended

Netgear is imploring the owners of some of its devices to urgently upgrade the firmware to avoid two possible major security breach.

The upgrades apply to Nighthawk Pro Gaming Routers XR1000, XR1000v2 and XR500, and WAX206, WAX220 and WAX214v2 WiFi6 access points.

The pages linked above give details of how to perform the required firmware upgrades, and how to keep other models of Netgear routers and access points up-to-date.Netgear X10 1024x683 Urgent Upgrade Of Netgear Routers Recommended

The router models have a vulnerability that a malicious attacker could use to gain access to your network, steal data, intercept traffic, the Centre for Cybersecurity (CERT) warns.

Once they gain access, attackers could use your network to perform other malicious activities or pivot more profoundly into the network by compromising other systems.

Meanwhile access points currently have a weakness in the user authentication process. It allows a cybercriminal to gain access to an application, service, or device.

They could steal data, download malicious firmware, or perform other harmful acts, security experts warn.

 

