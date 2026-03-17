Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big-Screen Laser Performance Home

News by Joe Gallop Share
X

Valerion has pitched its VisionMaster Pro 2 as a serious step-up projector for home cinema fans who want premium picture quality, strong gaming credentials and smart TV convenience in one box.

Priced at $3,949, the 4K triple-laser projector delivers 3000 ISO lumens of brightness and supports screen sizes of up to 300 inches, making it a strong option for anyone building a dedicated theatre room, media space or next-level gaming setup.

At the heart of the VisionMaster Pro 2 is an RGB triple-laser light source, paired with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, Active 3D and Filmmaker Mode.

Screenshot 2026 03 17 162143 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home

Valerion also promises strong contrast and dynamic tone mapping, aimed at improving black levels and preserving detail in both bright and dark scenes.

For gamers, the specs are equally impressive. The projector offers input lag as low as 4ms and supports refresh rates of up to 240Hz, which should translate into smoother gameplay and better responsiveness for fast-moving titles.

It also has the sort of flexibility many buyers want, including Google TV, built-in streaming support, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Screenshot 2026 03 17 162155 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home

On paper, this is more than just a movie projector. It is designed to handle streaming, live sport and gaming with the kind of scale that turns a spare room into a genuine entertainment zone.

The projector’s brightness, colour performance, quiet operation and HDR handling have all been praised by users, along with its strong out-of-box calibration, sharp optics and impressive dark-scene performance thanks to Valerion’s enhanced black level processing.

The VisionMaster Pro 2 is a compelling proposition for buyers chasing a large-format home theatre experience without stepping into ultra-premium price territory.

HAR1188 TechMedia CH6 728x90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
PAN1842 MW 728X90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
FX9 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
OP 2 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
728x90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
4Square 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
Uniden ChannelNews SoloX2Kpro Oct2025 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
DIGI 728x90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
251120 SAV leaderboard Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
728x90px 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
HAIER Series 600 FLW HPD Pairs 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
3005 25 Q4 AspireAI 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
728x90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
1 4 Square Media 728 x 90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
LEADERBOARD 728x90 1x Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
Px8S2 McLaren Edition Digital Banner 728 x 90px Oscar Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
0906 SMARTHouse 728x90px FA Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
Klipsch ProMedia Lumina Channelnews Ad Banner 4 728x90 1 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
CN 728 x 90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
728x90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
AEG Oven Display 729 x 90 px Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
Hand Mixer 728 x 90 px Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
728 x 90 Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
GOTHAM 728px x 90px Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home
appliance retailer leaderboard may 728x90 Hitachi updated Valerion VisionMaster Pro 2 Brings Big Screen Laser Performance Home

Previous Post

How Dualit’s Toasters Are Built to Last a Lifetime

Electrolux Charges into Cordless Cleaning with 800 Series Cordless Vacuum

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Sonos Tipped To Be Punting On New Headphones & Puck To Lift Flagging Fortunes

Mesh Networking Comes To Bluetooth

What Happens If Apple's Face ID Fails?