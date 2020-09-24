Iconic mower brand Victa is releasing its first robotic lawnmower, which promises to free up time just like a robovac.

The RM100 runs on a battery-powered electric motor, which can operate for 60 minutes on a one-hour charge. The LCD touchscreen allows users to program the mower to cut according to their specifications, including zones for it to operate in.

Smart features on the mower include integrated bump sensors that allow it to navigate around obstacles, capability to handle slopes as steep 21° (gradient 40%), and inbuilt rain sensors that signal it to return to its docking station to avoid damaging the lawn during a downpour; it also includes an anti-theft alarm and PIN code.

It can cover areas of up to 600 metres, comes with boundary wire usable as a perimeter fence, and has optional accessories including extra wires, pegs, and a small “garage” (available free with purchase until June 30, 2021).

The RM100 goes on sale next week from Bunnings and Victa Gold dealers next week, for $1299.